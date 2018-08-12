Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (LOMA) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

News headlines about Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7601400442861 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS Group cut Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of LOMA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 799,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,806. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

