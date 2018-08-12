Logitech International (LOGI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Logitech International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.7417789836639 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Logitech International opened at $45.73 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $608.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.37 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOGI. Citigroup increased their price target on Logitech International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Logitech International to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on Logitech International to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,137 shares in the company, valued at $32,516,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

