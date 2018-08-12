LockTrip (LOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.00 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. LockTrip has a market cap of $6.00 million and $153,245.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00010157 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Mercatox and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00017538 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,292,966 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, Gatecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

