Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 157,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,671,000 after buying an additional 15,168 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 146.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.4% in the second quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 32,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $313.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $291.52 and a 52-week high of $363.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 944.31%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 60.02%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $8,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 90,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $349.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.38.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

