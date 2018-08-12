Local World Forwarders (LWF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,104.00

Local World Forwarders (CURRENCY:LWF) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Local World Forwarders has traded down 49.5% against the US dollar. One Local World Forwarders coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Local World Forwarders has a market cap of $1.09 million and $2,104.00 worth of Local World Forwarders was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00079299 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012123 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000683 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000785 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000406 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000951 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Local World Forwarders Coin Profile

Local World Forwarders (LWF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2017. Local World Forwarders’ total supply is 106,802,710 coins and its circulating supply is 96,153,827 coins. Local World Forwarders’ official Twitter account is @lwf_ico . Local World Forwarders’ official website is www.lwf.io/en

Buying and Selling Local World Forwarders

Local World Forwarders can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Local World Forwarders directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Local World Forwarders should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Local World Forwarders using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

