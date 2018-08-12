LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 60,201 Libbey Inc. (LBY)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Libbey by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Libbey by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Libbey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Libbey by 695.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Libbey by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Libbey opened at $10.64 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Libbey Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $11.54.

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Libbey had a negative return on equity of 290.54% and a negative net margin of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $214.47 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBY shares. Dougherty & Co raised Libbey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Libbey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd.

Libbey Company Profile

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

