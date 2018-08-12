LMR Partners LLP Invests $519,000 in Quotient Ltd (QTNT)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 64,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter valued at $120,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 341.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 1,722.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient alerts:

Shares of Quotient opened at $7.71 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quotient Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. research analysts forecast that Quotient Ltd will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 450,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $2,902,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $10.00 target price on Quotient and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.