LMR Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,157 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 143.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 894.0% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange opened at $73.27 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.93 and a fifty-two week high of $77.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 135,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $9,596,555.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,598,138 shares in the company, valued at $113,387,891.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $2,540,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 419,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,481,049.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,709 shares of company stock valued at $20,085,519 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.