Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) Position Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,879 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,043,000 after acquiring an additional 981,581 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,481,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,723 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 242,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,077,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 90,214 shares in the last quarter. 2.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYG opened at $3.14 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

