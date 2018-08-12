Linamar (LNR) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$83.00 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LNR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Linamar from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$78.40.

Linamar opened at C$54.10 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Linamar has a twelve month low of C$53.10 and a twelve month high of C$80.58.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.45 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 14.62%.

In related news, Director Mark Stoddart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.41, for a total transaction of C$56,410.00. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$68.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,065.00.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

