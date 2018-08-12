Lilis Energy (LLEX) PT Lowered to $11.00

Lilis Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 166.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Lilis Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lilis Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

Shares of Lilis Energy opened at $4.12 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Lilis Energy has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Lilis Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.13 million. Lilis Energy had a negative return on equity of 419.18% and a negative net margin of 115.71%.

In related news, Director David M. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Tyler Runnels bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $3,625,500.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLEX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilis Energy in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lilis Energy by 799.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lilis Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilis Energy in the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Lilis Energy by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 51,840 shares during the last quarter.

Lilis Energy Company Profile

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Permian Basin is approximately 19,000 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

