Liberty All-Star Equity Fund common stock (USA) Position Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund common stock (NYSE:USA) by 722.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 101,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund common stock were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund common stock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,209,223 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 29,427 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund common stock by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 758,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 115,481 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund common stock by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 449,896 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 184,030 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund common stock by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,509,000 after buying an additional 733,956 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund common stock in the 1st quarter worth about $1,044,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund common stock opened at $6.52 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund common stock has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th.

