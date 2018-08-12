LGI Homes (LGIH) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on LGI Homes and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 15.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LGI Homes has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $81.88.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $419.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.52 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 26.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter worth about $4,512,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,719,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,003,000 after acquiring an additional 124,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 444.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.