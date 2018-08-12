LGI Homes (LGIH) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LGI Homes earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0800354872363 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.50. 294,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,625. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 15.32. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $81.88.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $419.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.52 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. equities analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGIH. BidaskClub downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on LGI Homes from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

