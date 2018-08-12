Level Brands (LEVB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Level Brands (NASDAQ:LEVB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th.

Level Brands (NASDAQ:LEVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ LEVB opened at $3.05 on Friday. Level Brands has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

Level Brands, Inc operates as a branding and marketing company. It operates through three business segments: Professional Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Professional Products segment produces and markets hair care and beauty products. This segment offers silkening shampoo and conditioner under the Flaunt name; spray gel under the Linger; spray on conditioner under the Luxe name; firm hold finishing spray under the Fierce name; all in 1 cleansing and conditioning product under the Lavish name; hair rescue treatment product; blow out styling primer enhanced with marine botanicals under the Sway name; hair spray under the Valor name; thermal protectant under the Fever name; shampoo and conditioner under the Rewind name; and dry shampoo under the Stay Dirty name.

