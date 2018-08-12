Lendingtree Inc (TREE) Director Sells $244,510.00 in Stock

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Director Peter Horan sold 1,000 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $244,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of TREE opened at $245.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.78. Lendingtree Inc has a twelve month low of $205.45 and a twelve month high of $404.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.
Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.88 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Lendingtree’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Lendingtree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lendingtree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.81.
About Lendingtree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.
