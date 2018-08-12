Lendingtree Inc (TREE) Director Sells $244,510.00 in Stock

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Director Peter Horan sold 1,000 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $244,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TREE opened at $245.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.78. Lendingtree Inc has a twelve month low of $205.45 and a twelve month high of $404.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.88 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Lendingtree’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Lendingtree by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,330,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,373,000 after acquiring an additional 63,369 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lendingtree by 39.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 381,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,491,000 after acquiring an additional 108,057 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 38.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,802,000 after buying an additional 104,835 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 38.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 301,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,893,000 after buying an additional 83,215 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 288,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,578,000 after buying an additional 33,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Lendingtree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lendingtree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.81.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

