LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LegacyTexas Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.93.

Get LegacyTexas Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LTXB traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.48. 93,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,099. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $94.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $222,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,999,000 after acquiring an additional 655,464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,208,000 after purchasing an additional 54,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 939,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,678 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 11,904.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,965,000 after purchasing an additional 863,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.