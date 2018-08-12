Legacy Reserves LP Unit (LGCY) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.05

Press coverage about Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Legacy Reserves LP Unit earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.468134714354 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

LGCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

Get Legacy Reserves LP Unit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LGCY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. 379,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.63. Legacy Reserves LP Unit has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.17). Legacy Reserves LP Unit had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $139.28 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 59,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $412,449.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 472,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,070. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Legacy Reserves LP Unit Company Profile

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 606 fields comprising 10,492 gross productive wells, including 3,497 operated and 6,995 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Reserves LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Reserves LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.