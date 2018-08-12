Learning Technologies Group (LTG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities raised their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 101 ($1.31) to GBX 130 ($1.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 105 ($1.36) to GBX 125 ($1.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th.

Learning Technologies Group opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.40) on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Learning Technologies Group has a 12 month low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.14).

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed acquired 377,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £403,999.90 ($522,977.22).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

