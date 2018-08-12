Lear Co. (LEA) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lear were worth $14,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in Lear by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lear from $234.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

In related news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total value of $215,098.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $508,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,114.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $141.00 and a twelve month high of $206.36. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.04). Lear had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

