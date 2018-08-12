Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,394 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $47,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CEO David P. King sold 49,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $8,762,537.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,636,629.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward T. Dodson sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $2,383,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,418.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,076 shares of company stock worth $14,071,462. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $179.59 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $190.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.12.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

