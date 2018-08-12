L OREAL Co/ADR (LRLCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of L OREAL Co/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L OREAL Co/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L OREAL Co/ADR to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of L OREAL Co/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of L OREAL Co/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of L OREAL Co/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Get L OREAL Co/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $46.91 on Thursday. L OREAL Co/ADR has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for L OREAL Co/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L OREAL Co/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.