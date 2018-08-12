Kroger Co (KR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.40. Kroger reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

Shares of Kroger opened at $30.14 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Kroger has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at $844,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $369,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,291.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Kroger by 297.7% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 131,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Kroger by 12.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,041,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after buying an additional 117,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

