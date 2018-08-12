Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,256,970 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the July 13th total of 33,710,707 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,957,878 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $87.29.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $2,234,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,345,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,661,000 after purchasing an additional 271,341 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,092,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,254,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,198 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39,913.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,407,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,891,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,612,000 after purchasing an additional 93,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

