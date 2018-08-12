Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) to post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.83. Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $58.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

In related news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kraft Heinz opened at $59.65 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

