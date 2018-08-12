Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 1,500 Shares of Fastenal (FAST)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,288,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 66,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,203,000. Tikehau Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $12,488,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 136,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.55.

Shares of Fastenal opened at $57.71 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

In related news, insider Terry Modock Owen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.85 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. Jansen sold 29,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $1,562,592.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.