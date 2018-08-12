Kohl’s (KSS) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KSS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. MKM Partners set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.93.
NYSE:KSS opened at $75.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
In related news, Director Steven A. Burd sold 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total transaction of $379,133.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,805 shares of company stock worth $3,148,177. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 23.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 29.0% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 260,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.7% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
