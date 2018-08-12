Kohl’s (KSS) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KSS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. MKM Partners set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

NYSE:KSS opened at $75.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Burd sold 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total transaction of $379,133.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,805 shares of company stock worth $3,148,177. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 23.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 29.0% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 260,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.7% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

