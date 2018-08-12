Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 462,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,812 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $33,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 639.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,407,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,411,000 after purchasing an additional 129,277 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 40.6% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 661,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,200,000 after purchasing an additional 73,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 144.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $79.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.46%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $1,177,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,645,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,177 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. ValuEngine lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, June 7th. MKM Partners set a $67.00 target price on Kohl’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kohl’s to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.93.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.