Kinross Gold (K) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) reached a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$4.16 and last traded at C$4.17, with a volume of 1184614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.21.

Specifically, insider Gregory Van Etter sold 105,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.69, for a total transaction of C$389,660.31. Also, insider Claude J.S. Schimper sold 11,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$59,438.64. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,149 shares of company stock valued at $661,266.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.17.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

