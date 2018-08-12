Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at $2,929,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 60.9% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 284.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 26.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.93.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $34,970.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $543,838.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $116,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,357.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,475 shares of company stock valued at $473,169 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $110.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $124.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

