Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) by 32.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,034.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $21.28 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.70 million, a P/E ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 126.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,323.08%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 2 million gross acres.

