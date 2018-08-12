Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Trims Position in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in W W Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in W W Grainger during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 21,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $7,343,580.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,393,612.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.19, for a total transaction of $518,783.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $770,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,247 shares of company stock worth $8,577,130. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.36.

Shares of W W Grainger opened at $351.30 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $358.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.59. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

