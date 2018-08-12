Kew Media Group (KEW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Kew Media Group to post earnings of C($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.08). Kew Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of C$39.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.00 million.

Shares of TSE KEW opened at C$7.10 on Friday. Kew Media Group has a 52-week low of C$5.51 and a 52-week high of C$10.40.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kew Media Group from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

About Kew Media Group

Kew Media Group Inc operates as an independent content production company. It develops, produces, and distributes multiplatform, mass-audience, and returnable content in various genres, including factual, reality, lifestyle, drama, comedy, and documentary. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

