Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) Trading Down 4.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $4.75 to $4.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.32. 30,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 738,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KERX. BidaskClub upgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,613,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 534,831 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,056,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 102,014 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 293,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,278,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 361,533 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.96, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $455.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.59.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). equities analysts predict that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

