Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) a €42.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DWNI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.30 ($38.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.19 ($49.06).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of DWNI opened at €42.35 ($49.24) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.