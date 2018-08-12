Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on KMT. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kennametal from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

NYSE KMT opened at $38.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.99. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $646.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.48 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $271,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

