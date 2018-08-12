Kenmare Resources (KMR) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Analysts at Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.79) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.18% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Kenmare Resources opened at GBX 224 ($2.90) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Kenmare Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 236.75 ($3.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 351.75 ($4.55).

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma titanium minerals mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains approximately 200 million tonnes of ilmenite and associated co-products.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.