Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Hold Rating for Capitala Finance (CPTA)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their hold rating on shares of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) in a research report released on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $9.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPTA. ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitala Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Capitala Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capitala Finance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

NASDAQ CPTA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 57,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,606. Capitala Finance has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $140.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 million. research analysts expect that Capitala Finance will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is 102.04%.

In related news, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $36,989.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Capitala Finance by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 46,946 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capitala Finance during the first quarter worth $187,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Capitala Finance by 20.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capitala Finance during the second quarter worth $182,000. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.