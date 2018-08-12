KBR (KBR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about KBR (NYSE:KBR) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KBR earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.9383835185 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get KBR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $22.00 target price on shares of KBR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $20.20 on Friday. KBR has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. KBR’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.