KBC Group NV Purchases New Position in Sterling Bancorp (STL)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 442,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,410,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,906,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,091,000 after acquiring an additional 390,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,090,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,622,000 after buying an additional 230,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after buying an additional 180,185 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,030,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after buying an additional 41,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,942,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,800,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $2,503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $12,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,165 shares of company stock worth $6,131,060. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp opened at $22.10 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.99. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $25.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

STL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.84.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.