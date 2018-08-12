Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) Major Shareholder Ltd Chione Sells 10,602 Shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 10,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $197,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Chione also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, August 9th, Ltd Chione sold 80,876 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,497,823.52.

On Monday, July 23rd, Ltd Chione sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $373,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Ltd Chione sold 30,039 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $560,227.35.

On Friday, July 20th, Ltd Chione sold 126,742 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,404,295.74.

On Monday, July 16th, Ltd Chione sold 2,654 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $49,152.08.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Ltd Chione sold 50,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $926,000.00.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics opened at $18.08 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 761.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $269,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 502.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.