KARMA (KARMA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11,088.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 36.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, KARMA has traded flat against the dollar. One KARMA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $11,088.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001785 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00064210 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00073536 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.25 or 0.03707036 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014038 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013341 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. KARMA’s total supply is 9,469,148,945 tokens. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@karma.project . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is karma.red

KARMA Token Trading

KARMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDAX, OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha and RuDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

