Kamada (KMDA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $6.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KMDA. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kamada from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Shares of Kamada opened at $5.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . Kamada has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $221.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kamada had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kamada stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Kamada worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

