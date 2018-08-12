Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) PT Set at $47.00 by Wedbush

Wedbush set a $47.00 price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 143,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,207. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 20.40, a current ratio of 20.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 81.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,957,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

