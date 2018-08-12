K&S (SDF) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

K&S (ETR:SDF) received a €22.00 ($25.58) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.94 ($26.68).

Shares of K&S opened at €21.00 ($24.42) on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. K&S has a 1-year low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a 1-year high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

