Just Energy Group (JE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.44

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.44, with a volume of 503103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.66.

JE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$6.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Just Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.55.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion.

In other Just Energy Group news, Director Brett Perlman purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.65 per share, with a total value of C$51,100.00. Also, insider James Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$35,900.00. Insiders acquired a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,300 over the last three months.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

