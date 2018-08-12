JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Target Price to $49.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s current price.

BECN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply traded down $1.26, hitting $36.98, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 1,644,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $66.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CFO Joseph M. Nowicki bought 2,470 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.45 per share, with a total value of $99,911.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,113 shares in the company, valued at $530,420.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Frost bought 11,820 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,877.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,929.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 328,690 shares of company stock worth $12,791,077. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.