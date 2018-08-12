John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) declared a dividend on Friday, August 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.09.

John Bean Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. John Bean Technologies has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies opened at $108.15 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $84.81 and a 52 week high of $122.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

In other news, VP Brian A. Deck purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.92 per share, with a total value of $87,920.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 49,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,932.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,355.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.