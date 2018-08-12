JMP Securities Raises Steris (STE) Price Target to $125.00

Steris (NYSE:STE) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STE. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.86.

Shares of Steris traded up $0.09, hitting $114.83, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 472,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.14. Steris has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $117.48.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $638.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.63 million. Steris had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Steris will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In other Steris news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $297,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,703 shares of company stock worth $4,922,274 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter valued at $114,441,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the 1st quarter valued at $50,730,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,051,000 after purchasing an additional 292,563 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,099,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,164,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,068,000 after purchasing an additional 168,528 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

