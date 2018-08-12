JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) Holdings Trimmed by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. JetBlue Airways accounts for about 2.0% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Darrell & King LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $32,547,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 17.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,384,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,737,000 after purchasing an additional 953,000 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $9,521,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,206,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,510,000 after purchasing an additional 373,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,634,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,489,000 after purchasing an additional 341,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

In related news, EVP James G. Hnat sold 16,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $312,909.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at $175,716.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $58,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,805 shares of company stock valued at $482,839 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways opened at $18.45 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $23.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

